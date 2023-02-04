LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Victims of Jan. 12 tornado in Mobile County now eligible for FEMA aid

Residents affected by the Jan. 12, 2023 tornado near Mount Vernon in north Mobile County are...
Residents affected by the Jan. 12, 2023 tornado near Mount Vernon in north Mobile County are now eligible for FEMA assistance, the agency announced Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.(WALA)
By WALA Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 3:22 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile County victims of the Jan. 12 tornado outbreak are now eligible for FEMA assistance, FEMA announced on Saturday.

Individuals and households in Mobile County as well as Morgan Countis can apply for FEMA Individual Assistance, which may include temporary housing assistance, basic home repairs and certain other uninsured disaster-related needs.

The two counties join Autauga, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, Greene, Hale, Sumter, and Tallapoosa counties, which were previously approved for assistance in the wake of the Jan. 12 severe storms, straight-line winds, and tornadoes in Alabama.

Portions of north Mobile County near Mount Vernon were devastated by a tornado. According to the National Weather Service in Mobile, the twister was a strong EF2 with estimated peak winds of 125 mph. The twister cut a path 11.4 miles long and 200 yards wide.

Survivors can apply for disaster assistance at disasterassistance.gov, by using the FEMA mobile app, or by calling 800-621-3362. The helpline is open, and help is available from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. central time in most languages. If you use a relay service such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service.

For information on Alabama’s disaster recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4684.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people shot inside Bessemer home
Two people shot inside Bessemer home
An Alzheimer's special care center is facing a $10,000 fine for mistakenly pronouncing one of...
Woman declared dead found still alive inside funeral home
Police in New York say they are working to remove more than 125 cats from a home where a couple...
Police: Couple found dead in home with more than 125 cats
Court docs include officer’s account of E.J. Bradford’s shooting death
Court docs include officer’s account of E.J. Bradford’s shooting death
Desiree Pace was indicted on charges of theft, telecommunications fraud and engaging in a...
No-show wedding florist accused of scamming dozens of brides out of $31K

Latest News

Cullman Police Department is hosting a Traffic Incident Management course for responders.
Cullman Police Department hosting free traffic incident safety course
David T. Hardy, 30, was pronounced dead at the scene after his car collided head-on with...
Remlap man dies in Saturday morning crash
The Auburn Police Department is excited to announce the release of APD Deck, a set of...
Auburn Police Department releases collectible K9 trading cards
A welfare check in Cherokee turned into an officer-involved shooting after a suspect pointed a...
Welfare check turns into officer-involved shooting in Cherokee