Victims of Jan. 12 tornado in Mobile County now eligible for FEMA aid

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile County victims of the Jan. 12 tornado outbreak are now eligible for FEMA assistance, FEMA announced on Saturday.

Individuals and households in Mobile County as well as Morgan Countis can apply for FEMA Individual Assistance, which may include temporary housing assistance, basic home repairs and certain other uninsured disaster-related needs.

The two counties join Autauga, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, Greene, Hale, Sumter, and Tallapoosa counties, which were previously approved for assistance in the wake of the Jan. 12 severe storms, straight-line winds, and tornadoes in Alabama.

Portions of north Mobile County near Mount Vernon were devastated by a tornado. According to the National Weather Service in Mobile, the twister was a strong EF2 with estimated peak winds of 125 mph. The twister cut a path 11.4 miles long and 200 yards wide.

Survivors can apply for disaster assistance at disasterassistance.gov, by using the FEMA mobile app, or by calling 800-621-3362. The helpline is open, and help is available from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. central time in most languages. If you use a relay service such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service.

For information on Alabama’s disaster recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4684.

---

