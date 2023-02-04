Remlap man dies in Saturday morning crash

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A Saturday morning crash in Blount County claimed the life of a Remlap man.

David T. Hardy, 30, was pronounced dead at the scene after his car collided head-on with a pickup truck driven by Shawn Pledger at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Authorities say Hardy was not using a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

27-year-old Lauren Brown was riding with Hardy at the time. She was transported to UAB Hospital for treatment.

The collision occurred on Alabama 79, approximately four miles south of Locust Fork.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.