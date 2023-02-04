LawCall
Leighton Avenue resurfacing project begins Monday in Anniston
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 8:40 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the city of Anniston say the Leighton Avenue resurfacing project will begin Monday, February 6, 2023.

The project will resurface about 3 miles of Leighton Avenue, from its intersection with 22nd Street to its intersection with O-Street.

Officials say work is scheduled to start on February 6 around 7:30 a.m. at the north end of the project.

It is expected that the work will shut down one lane at a time, allowing for traffic to pass with the assistance of flaggers.

You should expect delays and officials say be aware of loose gravel during this time.

For more details, check out the release from the city of Anniston below:

The Leighton Avenue resurfacing project will begin Monday, February 6, 2023. The scope of this project involves the resurfacing of approximately 3 miles of Leighton Avenue, from its intersection with 22nd Street to its intersection with O-Street (Map Link: https://bit.ly/3HVVpuZ).

The project contractor, Vulcan Materials, plans to begin milling operations on Feb. 6th (02/06/23). Work will start at approximately 7:30 AM at the north end of the project at the intersection of Leighton Avenue and East 22nd Street. Work is expected to shutdown one lane at a time, thus allowing for traffic to pass with the assistance of flaggers. Please, expect delays and be aware of loose gravel during this time. Vulcan’s initial work will progress from Leighton’s intersection with East 22nd to its intersection with East 8th Street (Map Link: https://bit.ly/3RAi1Vc).

This will allow time for the Anniston Water Works and Sewer Board to work on the south end of the project relocating a water main. Anniston Water Works will be performing this work from Feb. 2nd until Feb. 10th on Leighton Avenue from its intersection with East 4th Street to its intersection with A-Street from approximately 6:30 AM until 2:30 PM each day. During this timeframe each day, this section of Leighton Avenue will be completely closed. After 2:30 PM each day, one lane will be traversable (Map Link: https://bit.ly/3JzTsFQ).

This resurfacing project will take time to complete, as various tasks such as relocating water mains and road milling are coordinated and completed. Thus, over the course of this project, please take note of the “road work ahead signs” that will be in place throughout Leighton as work progresses. Stay on the lookout for future project updates through our city media channels as well.

