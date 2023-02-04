LawCall
FIRST ALERT: A clear, cold beginning to the weekend

WBRC Saturday morning weather, 2/4/23
By Fred Hunter
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 6:09 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Dry, cool air continues overspreading the region this morning with northerly winds continuing to usher in the drier air mass. Morning temperatures are very cold with wind chills dropping to near 20 degrees in some locations to the north.

A strong ridge of high pressure will migrate toward the Atlantic Coast for the beginning of the weekend bringing a much quieter weather pattern. As we begin the weekend, winds will become more easterly as the high spreads along the Appalachians. Temperatures will still climb through the afternoon with highs topping 50 degrees area wide.

WBRC Feb. 4 Sunday weather
WBRC Feb. 4 Sunday weather(WBRC)

These stable conditions will continue through early next week. There will be a chance for returning thunderstorms by mid-week But moisture will be somewhat lacking for the next significant system so overall conditions will remain stable with low chances for any severe storms.

Finally, in the week of this week’s rain minor flooding is forecast to continue along the lower Black Warrior River and Tombigbee River through Monday.

