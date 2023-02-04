LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Cullman Police Department hosting free traffic incident safety course

Cullman Police Department is hosting a Traffic Incident Management course for responders.
Cullman Police Department is hosting a Traffic Incident Management course for responders.(WBRC)
By Lauren Harksen
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 5:53 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CULLMAN, Ala. (WBRC) - The Cullman Police Department is hosting a free Traffic Incident Management (TIM) responder training program in a few weeks.

Traffic crashes can pose a threat on the road even after a wreck. That’s why the department is holding a safety course for those who respond to these accidents. The class is to keep everyone alive and on the same page.

Sgt. Adam Clark says responders are struck and killed at traffic accidents way too often, adding that nationwide on average five firefighters are killed each year, including one law enforcement officer each month, and one tow truck operator each week.

He says the class will cover safe and quick clearance from the scene as well as prompt, reliable communication between everyone involved.

“We always want safety first at these scenes. So, we want the officers, firefighters, EMTs, tow truck operators - everybody who is on scene - to remain safe and the only way to do that is to train everybody on a uniform response to these accident scenes,” said Sgt. Clark.

The course is happening on Wednesday, February 15 from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Cullman Police Department. Though it is free, they’re asking you register for the class so they know how many to expect. You can register at www.alabamatim.org. You’ll need to create an account to sign up for the course.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people shot inside Bessemer home
Two people shot inside Bessemer home
An Alzheimer's special care center is facing a $10,000 fine for mistakenly pronouncing one of...
Woman declared dead found still alive inside funeral home
Police in New York say they are working to remove more than 125 cats from a home where a couple...
Police: Couple found dead in home with more than 125 cats
Court docs include officer’s account of E.J. Bradford’s shooting death
Court docs include officer’s account of E.J. Bradford’s shooting death
Desiree Pace was indicted on charges of theft, telecommunications fraud and engaging in a...
No-show wedding florist accused of scamming dozens of brides out of $31K

Latest News

David T. Hardy, 30, was pronounced dead at the scene after his car collided head-on with...
Remlap man dies in Saturday morning crash
Residents affected by the Jan. 12, 2023 tornado near Mount Vernon in north Mobile County are...
Victims of Jan. 12 tornado in Mobile County now eligible for FEMA aid
The Auburn Police Department is excited to announce the release of APD Deck, a set of...
Auburn Police Department releases collectible K9 trading cards
A welfare check in Cherokee turned into an officer-involved shooting after a suspect pointed a...
Welfare check turns into officer-involved shooting in Cherokee