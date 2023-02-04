Cullman Police Department hosting free traffic incident safety course

CULLMAN, Ala. (WBRC) - The Cullman Police Department is hosting a free Traffic Incident Management (TIM) responder training program in a few weeks.

Traffic crashes can pose a threat on the road even after a wreck. That’s why the department is holding a safety course for those who respond to these accidents. The class is to keep everyone alive and on the same page.

Sgt. Adam Clark says responders are struck and killed at traffic accidents way too often, adding that nationwide on average five firefighters are killed each year, including one law enforcement officer each month, and one tow truck operator each week.

He says the class will cover safe and quick clearance from the scene as well as prompt, reliable communication between everyone involved.

“We always want safety first at these scenes. So, we want the officers, firefighters, EMTs, tow truck operators - everybody who is on scene - to remain safe and the only way to do that is to train everybody on a uniform response to these accident scenes,” said Sgt. Clark.

The course is happening on Wednesday, February 15 from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Cullman Police Department. Though it is free, they’re asking you register for the class so they know how many to expect. You can register at www.alabamatim.org. You’ll need to create an account to sign up for the course.

