UAB medical students create ‘Compassion Closet’ to ensure patients are ‘discharged with dignity’

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s an issue you may not have been aware of unless you’ve been in the situation, but it’s something that happens all the time.

We’re talking about patients leaving the hospital without fresh, clean clothing.

But a group of UAB medical students is looking to change that.

Compassion Closet was the brainchild of first-year medical student Nick Hakes.

He’s on a mission to ensure all patients can leave the hospital with fresh, clean clothes.

Hakes said he’s always had a passion for helping people and is excited to finally be recognizing his dream of becoming an emergency medicine doctor.

He’s already spent many hours in the emergency department and has witnessed trauma patients being cut from their clothes so doctors can examine them, often performing the task himself.

But he said unless someone can bring the patients clean clothes, they often leave in hospital clothing.

Hakes got together with a group of his fellow classmates to start the initiative back in October, which he says has a personal significance.

“I was admitted to the hospital after my clothes were cut off and I didn’t have family in the area to bring me clothing so I was discharged in thin paper scrubs and hospital socks. I left the hospital feeling nearly naked and ashamed so I created a team and we created the compassion closet to clothe patients who need clothing for discharge and ensure every patient is discharged with dignity,” Hakes said.

Hakes and his team are looking for donations.

They’re hosting an event on Valentine’s Day at UAB Hospital’s North Pavilion outside Starbucks from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

They’re accepting new, clean clothing items like socks, underwear, sweatshirts, pants, and shoes of all sizes.

For more information on how you can help, contact Nick Hakes at nhakes@uab.edu.

