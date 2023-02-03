LawCall
Two people shot inside Bessemer home

By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 6:40 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer Police are investigating after two people were shot in a home in Bessemer early Friday morning.

It happened in the 600 block of 12th St N.

Both victims were taken to a local hospital. No word on the extent of their injuries.

No word on the circumstances surrounding the shooting,

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

