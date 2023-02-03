Two people shot inside Bessemer home

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer Police are investigating after two people were shot in a home in Bessemer early Friday morning.

It happened in the 600 block of 12th St N.

Both victims were taken to a local hospital. No word on the extent of their injuries.

No word on the circumstances surrounding the shooting,

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.