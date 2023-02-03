LawCall
Two arrested for murder of Robert Chandler

Aaron Bearden (left) and Tanarence Murphy (right) were arrested in Hunstville for the January...
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 9:03 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police have arrested two suspects and charged them in the murder of 57-year-old Robert Chandler.

Tanaraence Bernard Murphy, 27, and Aaron Elijah Bearden, 24, both of Birmingham, were taken into custody and charged with capital murder.

Chandler was killed on the morning of Tuesday, January 31 in the 4200 block of Fairmont Way.

Homicide detectives with the Birmingham Police Department, along with the Huntsville Police Department and the United States Marshall’s Service, arrested the two in Huntsville following an investigation.

Murphy and Bearden are being held in the Jefferson County Jail with no bond.

