Tuscaloosa Co. man arrested in New York on gun charges

TUSCALOOSA CO., Ala. (WBRC) - A Tuscaloosa County man was arrested in New York Feb. 2 on gun charges, according to U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives Special Agent in Charge Marcus Watson.

Darterrius Dewayne Washington, 23, of Woodstock was indicted on possession of a machine gun part, engaging in the business of dealing firearms without a license, and making a firearm in violation of the National Firearms Act.

Washington made various adjustments and conversions to handguns and pistols, converting them into fully automatic machine guns, according to the indictment.

The case is part of the Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) plan of the Department of Justice to reduce violent crime in urban areas.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.