LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Tips to improve your heart health

By Aajene Robinson
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 8:28 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - February is American Heart Month, so maybe that has you thinking about being a little healthier.

So what can you be doing now to make that happen? We asked a cardiologist and here’s what they said.

The biggest piece of advice: if you’re a smoker, quit.

Next, get your blood pressure checked - that goes for all ages.

High blood pressure is known as the silent killer because it can be easily ignored or go unchecked.

Now, physical activity is also huge.

Some people over emphasize sweating or getting your heart rate up, but it’s more important to do things that you enjoy like exercise activities such as tennis which can be more helpful than jogging or swimming.

Next is your diet which is a huge factor in your heart health.

Throwing in some healthy foods can’t hurt it can only help.

Lastly, the most surprising tip that many people don’t consider - don’t isolate yourself.

Loneliness or not having a good social support network can be a 30 to 40% risk increase for heart disease if you have a substantial amount of social isolation in your life.

Cardiologist Matthew Pflederer says heart disease is still the number one cause of mortality and morbidity in the United States.

“Kind of right there with cancer. But fortunately, the things that are good for your heart are good for the rest of your body,” Pflederer said.

It’s never too early to start improving your heart health, but if you start to experience chest pains, shortness of breath or swelling in your legs, you’re encouraged to reach out to your physician.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

While playing on his dad's phone, Mason Stonehouse, 6, spent nearly $1,000 on food from GrubHub...
Boy, 6, orders nearly $1,000 worth of food from dad’s phone
3 shot in Birmingham, including 2 children
UPDATE: Woman shot and killed Tuesday night was pregnant
Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
Along the shoulder of Bristol Street near the Birmingham/ Tarrant line, you’ll find a vacuum...
Neighbors fed up with trash piling up again along road in Birmingham
Frontier Airlines said the summer pass is being introduced as it announces several new routes...
Frontier Airlines announces ‘all-you-can-fly’ unlimited flight pass for summer

Latest News

It’s an issue you may not have been aware of unless you’ve been in the situation, but it’s...
UAB medical students create ‘Compassion Closet’ to ensure patients are ‘discharged with dignity’
A cold, rainy day was the perfect back drop for an event focused on better preparing...
‘Protecting Good’ helps dozens of households get fortified roofs
Veteran's Park upgrades in Alabaster
Renovations and upgrades coming to Alabaster parks
More ADOC inmates will be released Friday
Additional inmates will be released Friday to mandatory supervision