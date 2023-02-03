Renovations and upgrades coming to Alabaster parks

ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - With major renovations and upgrades planned around the city, the parks in Alabaster are about to get better.

Patriot’s Park, a brand-new park that is about 75 percent finished, will include an all-inclusive playground, a walking trail and some pickle ball and basketball courts. Some of those same features, like the pickle ball courts, will also be coming to Veterans Park along with renovations to their batting cages.

“We are putting a floor and a turf surface in one of our batting cages that is already covered and lit,” said Tim Hann, Alabaster Parks and Rec Director. “Then at the front of our park, we are going to cover and light an existing batting cage.”

The city is also considering major upgrades to their baseball fields by adding turf, however, no bids or designs have been approved.

Over at Larry Simmons Stadium, some much needed renovations are underway.

“We have been tearing down some buildings over there,” Hamm said. “The old bathrooms, the old concessions, tearing down the visitor side bleachers over there. They have just become unsafe, kind of an eye sore over there so we are wanting to spruce that part back up.”

Additionally, the Peanut Davenport baseball field will also be receiving some much need renovations.

“We are going to have a new turf baseball field over there that will be utilized by the middle school baseball team,” Hamm said. “We are going to add two youth fields out of the corners as well that will be utilized by our programs.”

The demolition at the football stadium is set to finish in the next six to eight weeks then they will begin rebuilding.

As for the baseball fields, that should be up and running just in time for the next baseball season.

