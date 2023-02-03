‘Protecting Good’ helps dozens of households get fortified roofs

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A cold, rainy day was the perfect backdrop for an event focused on better preparing Birmingham’s northside for severe weather.

A new public-private partnership is helping revitalize Birmingham’s historic northside neighborhoods. The joint effort is between several organizations, including the City of Birmingham, the Alabama Department of Insurance, and Protective Life Corporation.

They said every family deserves a home that can withstand severe weather, and this program is a good start.

“I’m excited, you know, to know that I have not only a roof, but a fortified roof on my home that would last 30 years or more,”

Norwood Neighborhood President Barbara Thomas said she’s excited about “Protecting Good,” a program that helps qualified homeowners receive as much as $25,000 to repair their homes and install storm-resistant roofs.

“The community was in, and still is in need of revitalization, but the impact that this program has had on this community, I just can’t put in words. We had residents…it was literally raining in their homes,” Thomas explained.

President and CEO of Protective Life Corporation Rich Bielen said after they built Protective Stadium, it seemed only right to work with neighbors to breathe new life into the community.

“We went on listening tours, met with a number of the city leaders, we listened to their problems, and honestly we knew we couldn’t solve them all, but if we could make a 1% improvement in the community and make their lives better, we wanted to make that difference,” Bielen said.

The initiative is focused on five neighborhoods near Protective Stadium: Druid Hills, Fountain Heights, Norwood, Evergreen, and Central City.

Mayor Randall Woodfin said this program is what being good neighbors is all about.

“If we only depend on tax dollars, there would be a long line and a long time before things get done, but when you have genuine private public partnerships and those in the private sector and corporate partners and corporate community stepping up like Protective Life, you can accelerate and get help to those most in need,” Woodfin said.

“My thank you is small compared to what this program has done for Norwood, but my thank you comes from my heart,” Thomas said.

More than 65 homes in these northside communities have already had a new fortified roof installed and dozens more are expected to be completed this year.

