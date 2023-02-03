Overnight fire destroys century old Hitching Post in Mentone
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 7:06 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MENTONE, Ala. (WAFF) - A historic building in Mentone was destroyed in a late Thursday night fire.
According to an official with North Lookout Mountain Fire, six fire departments responded to the report of a fire at the Hitching Post located at the corner of Alabama Hwy 117 and DeSoto Pkwy.
The over 100-year-old building was a total loss in the blaze.
The fire resulted in no injuries. The cause of the fire has not been confirmed at this time.
