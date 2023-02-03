Mike Behind the Mic: George Teague

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Former Green Bay Packers, Dallas Cowboys safety and Alabama football legend George Teague joins Mike Behind the Mic with his thoughts on Tom Brady retiring and how he rates Brady compared to quarterbacks he played with and against, including Brett Favre and Troy Aikman. Teague also gives his pick for the Super Bowl which airs Sunday February 12 on WBRC FOX6 News.

