LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Mike Behind the Mic: George Teague

Mike Behind the Mic: Anthony Smith and his gift of song
Mike Behind the Mic: Anthony Smith and his gift of song(WBRC)
By Mike Dubberly
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 1:10 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Former Green Bay Packers, Dallas Cowboys safety and Alabama football legend George Teague joins Mike Behind the Mic with his thoughts on Tom Brady retiring and how he rates Brady compared to quarterbacks he played with and against, including Brett Favre and Troy Aikman. Teague also gives his pick for the Super Bowl which airs Sunday February 12 on WBRC FOX6 News.

Hear new episodes of Mike Behind the Mic every week. Keep up with the show here.

You can also subscribe and download the show on some of your favorite podcast streaming apps.

Apple Podcasts | Stitcher Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | TuneIn

If you have any questions or topics you’d like to hear discussed on the show, email us at mike.dubberly@wbrc.com. And, if you’re enjoying the show, be sure to rate/review the podcast on your favorite podcast streaming app.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Along the shoulder of Bristol Street near the Birmingham/ Tarrant line, you’ll find a vacuum...
Neighbors fed up with trash piling up again along road in Birmingham
An Alzheimer's special care center is facing a $10,000 fine for mistakenly pronouncing one of...
Woman declared dead found still alive inside funeral home
Investigators believe the dogs turned on the man when he tried to rescue his pet.
Man mauled to death by neighbor’s dogs while protecting his own, police say
While playing on his dad's phone, Mason Stonehouse, 6, spent nearly $1,000 on food from GrubHub...
Boy, 6, orders nearly $1,000 worth of food from dad’s phone
Daniela Itzel Velazquez, 17, was reported missing on Sunday.
Missing teen’s body found after she likely froze to death, authorities say

Latest News

Good Day Cooking: Skillet Paella
Good Day Cooking: Skillet Paella
Dir. of Alabama Board of Paroles and Pardons Clarifies Early Release of Some Inmates
Dir. of Alabama Bureau of Pardons & Paroles clarifies early release of some inmates
Nutrition Expert Dr. Beth Kitchin Explains Why You Should Not Cut Potatoes From Your Diet
Nutrition Expert Dr. Beth Kitchin Explains Why You Should Not Cut Potatoes From Your Diet
Diet and Nutrition Expert Busts Myths on Freezing Certain Foods
Diet and Nutrition Expert Busts Myths on Freezing Certain Foods