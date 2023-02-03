Local professionals hosting Black Male Summit

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Encouraging Black men in Birmingham to cooperate with and learn from each other is one of the goals of this weekend’s Black Male Summit.

Darrell Forte, host of the “He Talks” podcast, and Dr. Brandon Brown, founder of The Leadership One Stop, are putting together a day of discussion focused on helping Black men navigate the obstacles they face. The paid, both of whom work at UAB, say the speakers will include Jefferson County District Attorney Danny Carr.

Forte says he wants Black men to look at ways of helping each other wherever they are.

“My major passion in life at this particular moment is really just to wrap our arms around our young men of color and find ways that help them,” said Forte. “We really want the community to know there are issues that are impacting our young men. They’re great young men, with some geniuses, some really good kids.”

Brown says, among other things, he’d like to connect people making similar efforts to help.

“What Darryl and I often see it, I guess, a siloing effect where you may be doing the mentoring program and you may be doing this mentoring program over here or in this part of the city,” said Brown. “So, we’re trying to bring individuals together, yes, to provide support and resources and advocacy for our young males. But, I think it’s equally important for us to learn and engage and commune with each other.”

The Black Male Summit has a morning session for men and community partners and an afternoon session focused on middle and high school students beginning at 2 p.m. It starts on Saturday, February 4 at 9 a.m. at Hilton Birmingham Downtown at UAB.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.