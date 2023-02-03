Lawson State: Guacamole Deviled Eggs, Sweet and Fiery Roasted Nuts

Ingredients:

9 large eggs

1 medium avocado, halved and pitted

1 to 2 Italian plum (Roma) tomatoes, seeded and finely chopped (about 1/3 cup)

1/4 cup finely chopped green onions

2 tablespoons fat-free sour cream

1 to 2 teaspoons finely chopped fresh jalapeños, seeds and ribs discarded (optional)

1 1/2 teaspoons fresh lime juice

1/4 teaspoon salt Pinch of pepper

1 tablespoon plus 1 1/2 teaspoons chopped fresh cilantro (optional)

Directions:

Add the eggs to a large pot.

Fill the pot with enough water to cover the eggs.

Bring to a boil over high heat.

As soon as the water comes to a boil, remove the pan from the heat. Cover.

Let stand for 10 minutes. Drain.

Transfer the eggs to a bowl filled with cold water.

When the eggs are cool enough to handle, remove the shells.

Slice each egg in half lengthwise.

Remove the yolks. Add 2 whole egg yolks to a medium bowl. (Save the remaining 7 egg yolks for another use.)

Place the egg white halves on a platter.

Using a spoon, scoop the avocado into the bowl with the egg yolks. Using a fork, mash together.

Stir in the tomatoes, green onions, sour cream, jalapeño, lime juice, salt, and pepper.

Using a teaspoon or small (1-inch) portion scoop, place the avocado mixture into each egg white half, dividing the mixture equally.

Sprinkle each with 1/4 teaspoon cilantro

Cooking Tip: Be sure to remove the seeds of the tomato. Otherwise, they make the guacamole too runny. Keep it Healthy: More egg whites were used than egg yolks to limit the saturated fat, which is found in the yolks.

Tip: For a fancy presentation, such as for a party or holiday appetizer, add the avocado mixture to a quart-size resealable plastic bag. Using kitchen scissors, snip a small hole in one of the bottom corners. Squeeze the mixture through the hole in a circular motion, creating swirls, to fill each egg white.

SWEET AND FIERY ROASTED NUTS:

Jazz up plain nuts with this sweet and spicy mixture, for a warm coating of baked-on goodness.

Ingredients:

2 teaspoons olive oil1/2 teaspoon stevia sweetener OR 1 stevia sweetener packet

10 drops cinnamon-flavored liquid stevia sweetener

1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1/3 cup walnut halves

1/3 cup pecan halves

1/3 cup almonds

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 350°F.

In a small bowl, stir together the oil, stevia sweetener, liquid stevia sweetener, cumin, and cayenne pepper. Add the walnuts, pecans, and almonds, then stir to coat.

Pour the nut mixture into an 8-inch square baking pan (no cooking spraying needed).Bake for 5 minutes. Remove the pan from the oven, and stir in the nut mixture. Bake for 2-3 minutes or until the nuts are golden brown. Transfer to a bowl, and let it cool for 5 minutes. Serve warm or at room temperature.

Quick Tips:

To dry-roast the nut mixture on the stovetop, cook the nuts in a nonstick skillet over medium heat, stirring occasionally, for 5-7 minutes or until golden brown.

Store the nuts in a covered container for up to 2 weeks.

If you like spicier foods, increase the amount of cayenne pepper to taste.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.