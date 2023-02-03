LawCall
Heart Gallery Alabama: Issac

By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 2:06 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Issac, born June 2007, is very energetic and eager to learn. He is easy to get along with. Issac is doing well in school and has a positive attitude.

He loves Dairy Queen and getting the M&M blizzard! He loves collecting Pokemon cards.

Issac would do great in a family that can give him the positive reinforcement he needs to do good in this world.

Heart Gallery Alabama’s (HGA) mission is raising awareness, educating the public and finding forever families for children in foster care in Alabama.

Heart Gallery fulfills its mission through partnerships with award-winning, professional photographers who donate their time and expertise to capture each child’s individual spirit.

Every child needs a loving, supportive family to help them become a successful and happy adult. HGA hopes that promoting the adoption of these children will be successful, so their dreams of being part of a family can become a reality.

WBRC FOX6 is a proud supporter of Heart Gallery Alabama. To find out more details about foster care adoption, visit HeartGalleryAlabama.com.

