Former Fayette Co. probation officer sentenced to 30 years prison after sexual misconduct, ethics conviction

CARROLLTON, Ala. (WBRC) - A former Fayette County probation officer has been sentenced to 30 years in prison after he was found guilty of sexual misconduct and ethics charges.

District Attorney Andy Hamlin says 51-year-old Michael Steven Painter of Haleyville was sentenced Friday to 20 years for the custodial sexual misconduct conviction and 10 years for the use of official position or office for personal gain conviction. The sentences will be served consecutively.

A criminal investigation began in May 2020 after a report Painter engaged in inappropriate sexual conduct with a woman under his supervision, in addition to soliciting explicit photographs and videos from her.

Painter was arrested and fired from that job as a probation officer back in May 2020. He was convicted after a jury trial in December 2022.

“This defendant exploited the vulnerabilities of a woman who he was supposed to be helping,” District Attorney Andy Hamlin said. “She should have been able to trust him, and the court system should have been able to trust him. Instead, he abused his position of authority for his own gratification.”

“Actions like this undermine the public’s trust in law enforcement and the criminal justice system. I’m grateful to Judge Junkin for listening to the evidence and imposing this sentence, and hope that it sends a clear message that actions like his won’t be tolerated,” Hamlin added.

