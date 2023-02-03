LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Former Fayette Co. probation officer sentenced to 30 years prison after sexual misconduct, ethics conviction

51-year-old Michael Steven Painter
51-year-old Michael Steven Painter(24th Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 2:29 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARROLLTON, Ala. (WBRC) - A former Fayette County probation officer has been sentenced to 30 years in prison after he was found guilty of sexual misconduct and ethics charges.

District Attorney Andy Hamlin says 51-year-old Michael Steven Painter of Haleyville was sentenced Friday to 20 years for the custodial sexual misconduct conviction and 10 years for the use of official position or office for personal gain conviction. The sentences will be served consecutively.

A criminal investigation began in May 2020 after a report Painter engaged in inappropriate sexual conduct with a woman under his supervision, in addition to soliciting explicit photographs and videos from her.

Painter was arrested and fired from that job as a probation officer back in May 2020. He was convicted after a jury trial in December 2022.

“This defendant exploited the vulnerabilities of a woman who he was supposed to be helping,” District Attorney Andy Hamlin said. “She should have been able to trust him, and the court system should have been able to trust him. Instead, he abused his position of authority for his own gratification.”

“Actions like this undermine the public’s trust in law enforcement and the criminal justice system. I’m grateful to Judge Junkin for listening to the evidence and imposing this sentence, and hope that it sends a clear message that actions like his won’t be tolerated,” Hamlin added.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Along the shoulder of Bristol Street near the Birmingham/ Tarrant line, you’ll find a vacuum...
Neighbors fed up with trash piling up again along road in Birmingham
An Alzheimer's special care center is facing a $10,000 fine for mistakenly pronouncing one of...
Woman declared dead found still alive inside funeral home
Investigators believe the dogs turned on the man when he tried to rescue his pet.
Man mauled to death by neighbor’s dogs while protecting his own, police say
While playing on his dad's phone, Mason Stonehouse, 6, spent nearly $1,000 on food from GrubHub...
Boy, 6, orders nearly $1,000 worth of food from dad’s phone
Daniela Itzel Velazquez, 17, was reported missing on Sunday.
Missing teen’s body found after she likely froze to death, authorities say

Latest News

Friday Five
Friday Five
ADEM: Testing shows no discernable impact on water quality from Moody landfill fire
Living Well: New practices to keep your baby safe from SUID
Data shows co-sleeping as leading cause of death in children under 9 in Jefferson Co.
Gun charges
Tuscaloosa Co. man arrested in New York on gun charges