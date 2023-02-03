First Alert for sunshine and breezy/chilly conditions Friday afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Friday! We are currently watching the rain move out of our area this morning. First Alert Accutrack Satellite and Radar is showing all of the rainy weather moving into Georgia, southeast Alabama, and into Florida. Rainfall totals over the past 24 hours have added up to 0.75″-1.25″ in most spots. We will dry out today as cooler air filters into the state. Temperatures this morning are cooling down into the lower 30s for parts of Marion, Winston, Cullman, Fayette, and Walker counties. I want to give these areas a first alert for the chance to see patchy black ice this morning. Surfaces remain wet, so it is possible we could see ice developing in a few areas. I would use caution around bridges and overpasses because they are normally the first spots to become slick. I doubt we’ll see major issues, but please be aware of the potential threat through 9 AM. The rest of us are in the mid to upper 30s. Winds are picking up at 5-10 mph, and it is making it feel several degrees colder. I would prepare for wind chills in the 20s this morning. Make sure you wear your winter clothes today because it will be a chilly afternoon. We are forecasting decreasing clouds and plenty of sunshine this afternoon. High temperatures are forecast to warm into the mid 40s. Areas farther north could remain in the lower 40s today. It’ll end up a little breezy this afternoon with north winds at 10-15 mph with isolated gusts up to 20 mph. If you have any evening plans, make sure you grab a warm coat. Temperatures will likely cool into the upper 30s by 7-8 PM with a mostly clear sky and light winds.

Freezing Temperatures Saturday Morning: I want to give everyone a first alert for freezing temperatures tonight. Make sure you bring your pets inside so they can stay warm. We are forecasting temperatures to drop into the mid to upper 20s for most of Central Alabama. Areas south of I-20 could end up in the lower 30s. We’ll start Saturday off mostly sunny, but cloud cover will likely filter into the area during the afternoon and evening hours. I would plan for a partly cloudy sky Saturday afternoon with highs in the low to mid 50s. Winds will come from the southeast at 5-10 mph. Saturday evening into Saturday night will likely become mostly cloudy and dry. Temperatures are forecast to cool into the upper 30s Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Dry Sunday: We’ll likely start Sunday morning off dry with a mostly cloudy sky. Cloud cover is forecast to decrease across the area Sunday afternoon. We will likely see a partly cloudy sky with temperatures climbing into the lower 60s. It should be a nice afternoon to spend some time outdoors and go for a walk or bicycle ride.

Warming Up Next Week: Models continue to show a good chance for us to see above average temperatures next week. We will likely see high temperatures climb into the mid to upper 60s Monday into Tuesday. It will not surprise me if a few spots heat up into the lower 70s next Tuesday and Wednesday. Morning temperatures will also trend above average with most of us in the 40s and 50s. Our average high/low temperature for early February is 56°F/36°F. We still think Monday and Tuesday will end up mostly dry across the area, but rain chances will likely increase for the middle and end of next week. Our long-range models continue to disagree on the timing and placement of our next cold front. We will hold on to a 40% chance for rain next Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. It wouldn’t surprise me if we saw thunderstorms next week due to warmer temperatures, but it’s far too early to determine if we’ll have a threat for stronger storms. Our long-range models will likely start agreeing on the placement of our next rain maker over the weekend. Make sure you tune in to WBRC Fox 6 and watch Fred and Tonia over the weekend for weather updates concerning next week.

