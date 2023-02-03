Court docs include officer’s account of E.J. Bradford’s shooting death
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - David Alexander is the Hoover police officer who was assigned foot patrol inside the Riverchase Galleria on Thanksgiving Day of 2018. Two people were shooting at each other, and according to court documents, Officer Alexander fired the fatal shots at E.J. Bradford.
In an affidavit, dated May 5, 2022, Officer Alexander detailed the events of that night:
In that same court document, Officer Alexander stated that he is a graduate of the Tuscaloosa Police Academy and has been a Hoover police officer since 2017.
The documents also include a copy of the Alabama Attorney General’s report regarding the shooting death of E.J. Bradford. The report concludes that the shooting of Bradford by Officer Alexander was justified, and no crime was committed.
VIDEO: Riverchase Galleria Shooting Surveillance Footage
A copy of Erron Brown’s indictment was also included. Brown fired the first shots in the mall that night. He pled guilty to two counts of first-degree assault for inuring two people - an 18-year-old man and a 12-year-old girl. Brown was sentenced to three years in prison and five years of supervised probation.
The records are part of a brief filed in support of a motion for summary judgement in a 2018 lawsuit filed by Bradford’s mother and his estate, against the City of Hoover and the Galleria Mall. A motion for summary judgement is a request to the court to evaluate the merits of a case prior to the case going to trial. It is made when a question of law needs to be decided.
A status conference on the case was held Jan. 24, 2023. The details of that proceeding have not yet been released.
Official Court Documents Are Below
