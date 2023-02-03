LawCall
Concern about soil contaminants near Moody landfill fire

By Bria Chatman
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 9:06 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Homeowners in St. Clair County are concerned with how contaminants from the landfill may impact their lawns, gardens, and soil.

Dr. Audrey Gamble, an assistant professor at Auburn University, says if you live close to the fire at the landfill there could be some deposition with various contaminants like metal or lead. These are known as organic contaminants, but Dr. Gamble says in most cases, dirt contains bacteria and fungi that can break down a lot of these. She says if you are concerned about fruits and vegetables in your garden, be sure to wash them thoroughly before eating and wash your hands after touching the soil.

Dr. Gamble says Auburn has quick and simple ways to test your soil to see if it’s being impacted by the fire.

“You can take a sample from, let’s say, your garden or your lawn,” says Dr. Gamble. “Take a soil sample from your garden space about six inches from about ten different spots and mix that all together. Then you can send the soil sample in a box to the Auburn soil testing lab for analysis.”

Dr. Gamble says the soil tests cost about $35 and it takes about a week or two to get your results. To order one, you can click here.

