LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Calhoun Co. Sheriff struggling to hire correctional officers and deputies

By Lauren Jackson
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 10:09 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Calhoun County Sheriff said he is worried the release of hundreds of state inmates will put a strain on the already severely understaffed jail.

Sheriff Mathew Wade said the county is down nearly 40 percent in staff. He said he could hire 15 jailers right now and still have spots to fill.

Wade said the county has a lot of responsibilities and ground to cover, between the jail, 2,000 calls per month, the courthouse, and 17 schools. With 51 deputy spots total, he said he could hire anywhere from eight to ten right now, but he said no one is applying because it’s a hard job. Wade thinks their pay scale needs to be raised, but he doesn’t have the power to do it.

“Everything has gone up except the numbers or workers and their pay,” Wade said. “My work load has gone up, people call for law enforcement more and more each day, so the workload is high and the resources are few. Now, the state of Alabama is going to make it tougher on every sheriff.”

Wade said he is worried about a newly released inmate re-offending, because it’s harder to fill the correctional officer spots. He said the job is basically being in jail yourself for 12 hours a day.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

While playing on his dad's phone, Mason Stonehouse, 6, spent nearly $1,000 on food from GrubHub...
Boy, 6, orders nearly $1,000 worth of food from dad’s phone
3 shot in Birmingham, including 2 children
UPDATE: Woman shot and killed Tuesday night was pregnant
Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
Along the shoulder of Bristol Street near the Birmingham/ Tarrant line, you’ll find a vacuum...
Neighbors fed up with trash piling up again along road in Birmingham
Frontier Airlines said the summer pass is being introduced as it announces several new routes...
Frontier Airlines announces ‘all-you-can-fly’ unlimited flight pass for summer

Latest News

A man convicted of a 1994 murder is walking free without an ankle monitor, according to the...
Blount Co. DA calls mass state inmate release a “disaster” after learning of a convicted murderer released without an ankle monitor
Source: WBRC video
Concern about soil contaminants near Moody landfill fire
Aaron Bearden (left) and Tanarence Murphy (right) were arrested in Hunstville for the January...
Two arrested for murder of Robert Chandler
Jailer shortage amid inmate release
Jailer shortage amid inmate release