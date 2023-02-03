LawCall
Birmingham Crisis Center responds after employee arrested in child porn case

Dodd Waters
Dodd Waters(Etowah County Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 5:51 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ETOWAH CO., Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham Crisis Center employee, Dodd Waters, was one of four Etowah County men charged in several different ongoing child pornography investigations, according to Sheriff Jonathon Horton.

Sheriff Horton said several investigators, along with Rainbow City Investigators that are on Alabama’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, have made several arrests in the last couple of weeks on child related charges.

55-year-old Waters of Gallant was arrested Jan. 19, 2023, and charged with 1 count of Possession of Child Pornography. Waters bond was set at $10,000 cash.

Since Waters’ arrest, the Birmingham Crisis Center released the following statement to WBRC:

The Task Force team conducted several search warrants throughout the county resulting in three additional arrests. The search warrants brought charges of child pornography in all cases, according to Sheriff Horton.

Kaleb Barber,18, of Glencoe, was arrested on January 13, 2023 and charged with two counts of Possession of Child Pornography. Barber has a bond of $20,000 cash.

Kaleb Barber
Kaleb Barber(Etowah County Sheriff's Office)

Thoms Juan Marcos, 20, of Gadsden, was arrested on January 13, 2023 and charged with seven counts of Possession of Child Pornography. Marcos has a bond of $70,000 cash.

Thoms Juan Marcos
Thoms Juan Marcos(Etowah County Sheriff's Office)

Andrew Boullemet, 25, of Glencoe, was arrested on January 13, 2023 and charged with forty seven counts of Possession of Child Pornography. Boullemet’s bond amount is $470,000 cash.

Andrew Boullemet
Andrew Boullemet(Etowah County Sheriff's Office)

According to Etowah Police, the investigation into each case is still ongoing and more charges are expected. All of the above suspects have bond conditions which consist of no unsupervised contact with anyone under the age of 18, no internet or smart phones or other devices, and to be supervised by Etowah County Community Corrections once released.

