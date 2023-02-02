UA hosts Doing What Matters for Alabama’s Children Conference

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Hundreds of people gathered in Tuscaloosa Wednesday to focus on the needs of Alabama’s children and what can be done to better address them.

Tuscaloosa’s Promise hosted its 16th annual “Doing What Matters for Alabama’s Children” Conference.

Although families play a big role in the well being of our children, organizers feel it really takes a group effort. They say that group includes schools, businesses and others all working together for the benefit of children.

More than 250 people participated in person. Another 100 people attended virtually. They shared concerns. Attendees also discussed strategies to help build support systems around kids. The event’s chairman explained what communities can do to better support them.

“A healthy start, a caring adult, a safe place after school hours, an opportunity to give back and a quality education. And we believe that every community must promise its children at least 1, 2, 3, 4 or 5 of those things,” Dr. Charles Nash told WBRC.

Organizers hope attendees take what they learned from the one-day conference to identify kids in their community that need help. Then they can work with existing groups in those communities to offer support those kids may be lacking.

