Tuscaloosa County man faces child porn charges, investigation continues

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A Tuscaloosa County man faces a plethora of child porn charges, well over a dozen counts, according to criminal investigators. Dennis Wright is in the Tuscaloosa County Jail and could be there for awhile because the investigation is not over.

Investigators say they arrested 63-year-old Dennis Wright Monday on a single charge of dissemination of child pornography.

Since that time, detectives discovered more, 20 more charges of child pornography, 20 photos of children, and there could be even more evidence. Investigators say they are still pouring over additional computer data. Sgt. Josh Hastings says this is beginning to feel like a much larger case than originally thought and feel maybe the public might be able to assist.

“We do know he frequent parts of Shelby County and Mississippi, so we’re asking the public’s help if anyone has had any contact with him with information they think they might be critical to this investigation, please contact us by any means. Like I said this is a fluid investigation, there are a lot of moving parts. We are in the early stages of it,” said Sgt. Josh Hastings.

On the current charges, court records show Wright remains in the Tuscaloosa County Jail on bonds totaling $200,000. WBRC asked whether Wright had confessed and Sgt. Hastings said, “He’s being cooperative.”

If you have any information that could help detectives, Sgt. Hastings encourages anyone to call the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Department at 205-752-0616.

