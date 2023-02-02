LawCall
Tuscaloosa County man faces child porn charges, investigation continues

Dennis Wright
Dennis Wright(Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office)
By Bryan Henry and WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 11:33 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A Tuscaloosa County man faces a plethora of child porn charges, well over a dozen counts, according to criminal investigators. Dennis Wright is in the Tuscaloosa County Jail and could be there for awhile because the investigation is not over.

Investigators say they arrested 63-year-old Dennis Wright Monday on a single charge of dissemination of child pornography.

Since that time, detectives discovered more, 20 more charges of child pornography, 20 photos of children, and there could be even more evidence. Investigators say they are still pouring over additional computer data. Sgt. Josh Hastings says this is beginning to feel like a much larger case than originally thought and feel maybe the public might be able to assist.

On the current charges, court records show Wright remains in the Tuscaloosa County Jail on bonds totaling $200,000. WBRC asked whether Wright had confessed and Sgt. Hastings said, “He’s being cooperative.”

If you have any information that could help detectives, Sgt. Hastings encourages anyone to call the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Department at 205-752-0616.

