LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Sand Mountain Sam predicts early spring on Groundhog Day

Alabama prepares for another Sand Mountain Sam weather prediction.
Alabama prepares for another Sand Mountain Sam weather prediction.
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 7:18 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARDIS CITY, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s Groundhog Day and that means its time to head to Sardis City, Alabama, to hear from everyone’s favorite meteorologist, Sand Mountain Sam.

Many people are familiar with Punxsutawney Phil, but not many people know about Sand Mountain Sam in Marshall County. Sam is an opossum who makes a prediction about the weather around Feb. 2 each year.

Sam predicted that an early spring is on the way in 2023.

WAFF reporter, Megan Plotka, was in Sardis City on Thursday morning to speak with locals and even hold Sand Mountain Sam.

WAFF's Megan Plotka reporting

Despite Punxsutawney Phil making his prediction that there will be six more weeks of winter, many people in North Alabama are waiting to hear from their own “weather expert” on Groundhog Day.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

While playing on his dad's phone, Mason Stonehouse, 6, spent nearly $1,000 on food from GrubHub...
Boy, 6, orders nearly $1,000 worth of food from dad’s phone
3 shot in Birmingham, including 2 children
Birmingham Police: 2 girls, 1 woman shot Tuesday night
Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
1 killed in Blount Co. house fire early Wednesday morning
Janice Johnson, of Sumiton, (left) and Nicholas Rice, of Jasper, (right) have been charged...
2 people arrested for delivering concealed drugs to Walker County Jail

Latest News

Tuscaloosa's Promise: Doing What Matters for Alabama’s Children
UA hosts Doing What Matters for Alabama’s Children Conference
Tuscaloosa's Promise: Doing What Matters for Alabama’s Children
Tuscaloosa's Promise: Doing What Matters for Alabama’s Children
Walker Co. school bus crash
Walker County Schools Superintendent thankful for school bus evacuation training
Along the shoulder of Bristol Street near the Birmingham/ Tarrant line, you’ll find a vacuum...
Neighbors fed up with trash piling up again along road in Birmingham