Roy Wood Jr. to headline 2023 White House Correspondents’ Dinner

By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 4:59 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the White House Correspondents’ Association announced Thursday that Birmingham’s Roy Wood Jr. will be the featured entertainer at its annual dinner on April 29.

Wood Jr. graduated from Ramsay High School in 1996. Before joining The Daily Show in 2015, he hosted The Roy Wood Jr. Show on WBHJ in Birmingham.

“It’s an honor to be a part of a long-running tradition of celebrating those members of the media, who work so hard to uncover the truth, and hold our government accountable,” said Wood Jr. “It will be a great night that will go down in the history books, or not, depending on which state you live in.”

“Roy Wood Jr. brings a journalistic eye to his comedy. He’s hilarious – but also makes sure his audiences are thinking as they laugh,” said Tamara Keith, WHCA president and White House correspondent for NPR. “My aim with this year’s dinner is to lift up the importance of a free and independent press to a functioning democracy, so I am thrilled to be able to feature a comedian who gets what journalism is all about.”

The WHCA dinner is usually attended by the President and First Lady in addition to other senior government officials and members of the press corps. Proceeds from the dinner help finance awards recognizing excellence in the profession and scholarships for journalism students.

