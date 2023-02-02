LawCall
Rising Star: Kolby Seymour

By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 4:48 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Kolby Seymour!

Kolby is a senior at Moody High School with a 4.03 GPA. He is a member of the MHS Student Leadership Team, National Beta Club, Sigma Delta Phi, Mu Alpha Theta and Varsity Football, Basketball, and Baseball teams. He is always there to help, support and give back to his community through several volunteer organizations.

Kolby, congratulations on all you do, and for being this week’s Rising Star.

To learn more about the WBRC FOX6 Rising Star program, sponsored by America’s First Federal Credit Union, and how to nominate an outstanding student in your community, click here.

