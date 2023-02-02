Jessica Ivey: Sunny-Side Up Egg Tostadas

Ingredients:

4 (6-inch) corn tortillas

3 tsp extra-virgin olive oil, divided

1 clove garlic

1 (15-ounce) can no-salt-added pinto beans, drained and rinsed

1 (4-ounce) can mild green chiles

2 tsp chili powder

1 Tbsp fresh lime juice

1 lime, cut into 4 wedges

4 large eggs

1/4 tsp kosher salt

1/8 tsp cracked black pepper

1/4 cup pico de gallo

1 small avocado, diced

3 radishes, thinly sliced

2 cups finely shredded romaine lettuce

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 400°F. Lightly spray both sides of tortillas with cooking spray and arrange on a large baking sheet. Bake for 5 minutes then flip and cook on the other side until lightly browned, about 5 more minutes.

2. Heat 1 teaspoon of the oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add garlic and cook until fragrant, 30 seconds. Stir in the pinto beans, green chiles and chili powder and cook, stirring frequently until beans are warmed throughout and spices smell warm and toasty, about 5 minutes. Turn heat off, stir in lime juice and gently mash with the back of a spoon or fork. Transfer mixture to a bowl; cover with a lid or piece of foil to keep warm.

3. Wipe out the skillet, add 2 remaining teaspoons of oil and set over medium heat. Crack eggs one at a time into the skillet and sprinkle with salt and black pepper. Cook until whites are set and edges are crisp, about 3 minutes.

4. Spread bean mixture on baked tortillas and garnish with pico de gallo, avocado, radishes and lettuce. Top each with an egg and serve with a lime wedge. Note: The USDA recommends cooking eggs until the yolk and whites are firm.

