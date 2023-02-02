Jefferson County District Attorney reflects on retro active prison release process

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County District Attorney Danny Carr is now sharing his thoughts on the retro-active inmate release law, and the confusion it has caused in the last three days.

While he supports the effort to reintegrate reformed prisoners in to society, he is frustrated with the lack of communication and heads up given to local leaders regarding this latest mass release.

“It sent shockwaves through the community and, as the District Attorney, I think the communication was not up to speed and not up to par,” Carr said. “We had a right to know in advance so we could be prepared for it.”

For Carr, one of the concerns was that victims family’s may have not received proper notice. He also believes that more must be done to help prisoners succeed once released.

“Obviously, as a prosecutor, I am always concerned when people with violent pasts are released back into our community,” he said. “I mean that is a given in the equation, but then the question becomes ‘what are we doing to help these individuals become productive members of society?’”

Carr says his team is working on a few different events; one next week to help former inmates meet people they can rely on in the community, and another in March to help them find gainful employment.

“One of the things we are doing, quite frankly, that is coming up is our fifth second chance job fair. That is coming up on the 21st of March over at the Boutwell Auditorium. Our target audience for that job fair are people who have been in the system, returning citizens, people coming out of the penal system.”

When asked if he hopes state leaders learn from this shortcoming, he stressed he remains hopeful that improvements will be made and that communication is a focus as more inmates are released.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.