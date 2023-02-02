LawCall
Hoover Police use social media and security camera images to identify suspect in car burglaries

By Lauren Jackson
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 10:16 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover Police are thanking residents for helping them potentially catch the suspect in a string of car burglary cases.

At the start of the year, Hoover Police started investigating three car burglaries in the Royal Oaks Drive area. They were able to use security footage to get some images of the suspect. While his face was covered in the pictures, there were other clues for police.

In the security camera photos from a resident’s doorbell camera, you can see the suspect on doorsteps, not just near the parking lot and pulling on car door handles. Police said the car burglaries were on unlocked vehicles. The doorbell camera images gave police images of the suspect’s arms and hands, which had distinctive tattoos.

Hoover Police Sgt. Daniel Lowe said they put the photos on Facebook to see if someone could help them identify the suspect by the tattoos.

“Their face may be covered, but they are going to have some kind of defining markings or even clothing someone may recognize they may be wearing,” Lowe said. “So we try and put that information out there, because there may be somebody who knows this person we are looking for.”

Lowe said after dozens of shares, comments, and tips, they were able to identify the suspect. Hoover police did not share the name of the suspect or more information on the items stolen from the cars.

The department hasn’t charged this suspect with anything yet, but Lowe said they are thankful for the help of the community and plan to keep investigating this case.

Lowe said it is a good reminder to lock up your belongings. The city saw 361 car break-ins in 2022, down 3% from 2021.

“Make sure your car doors are locked,” he said. “Make sure your flood lights and video surveillance will be turned on and activate. Also, make sure all your valuables, gun, jewelry, wallets, are removed from the vehicle to make yourself less of a target.”

Hoover Police are still actively investigating these cases. They ask anyone with information to call Detective Henningsen at 205-444-7534 or CrimeStoppers at 205-254-7777.

