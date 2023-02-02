First Alert for a wet and soggy Groundhog Day

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Groundhog Day! You’ll need all of the rain gear today: Rain jacket, rain boots, poncho, and the umbrella. It’s going to be soggy and wet Groundhog Day. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing widespread cloud cover across the Southeast with plenty of moisture spreading from west to east. Freezing rain and a wintry mix continues for parts of Texas, Arkansas, northwestern Mississippi, and into parts of Tennessee this morning. I would avoid travel in these areas today. Locally, we are dealing with scattered showers. Most of the rain on radar is light as it moves to the east. I would plan for wet roads this morning, but we could see some breaks from the rain before noon. Temperatures this morning remain chilly. The cold spots are in Marion, Winston, Lamar, Fayette, Walker, Cullman, and Blount counties where temperatures are in the mid to upper 30s. The rest of us are in the low to mid 40s. The good news is that we are all above freezing and should remain above freezing today. Freezing rain and ice will not be a threat for our area. Patchy fog can’t be ruled out in spots this morning, but nothing widespread or super dense. We are forecasting a 100% chance for rain today. Rain will likely increase in coverage and intensity this afternoon and evening. The evening commute will be nasty with wet roads, steady rainfall, and poor visibility. Please be careful as you travel back home this afternoon and evening. The flood threat today remains low, but I can’t rule out a few issues. Just remember to never drive through flooded areas. Rainfall totals will likely add up around an inch with higher totals possible in spots. Temperatures this afternoon won’t move up a lot. We are forecasting highs in the mid 40s. It could trend colder for areas northwest of Birmingham with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s. If you have any evening plans, it’ll likely be raining with temperatures in the low 40s around 7-8 PM.

Sunshine Returns Friday: Most of the rain should be out of our area by 5-6 AM Friday morning. Temperatures will likely cool into the low to mid 30s tomorrow morning. Rain will be over, but the ground will likely remain wet. There’s a small chance we could see freezing temperatures in our northwestern counties tomorrow. If that occurs, there could be a small threat for ice trying to form near bridges and overpasses for parts of Marion, Winston, Lamar, Cullman, Fayette, and Walker counties. I doubt we’ll see any major issues, but I do want to mention the low-end threat. Tune in to Good Day Alabama tomorrow morning for updates on our temperatures and road conditions. We should see clouds decrease tomorrow morning giving way to a sunny sky Friday afternoon. High temperatures are forecast to warm into the mid to upper 40s with northerly winds at 10-15 mph. Winds could gust up to 20-25 mph Friday afternoon. Temperatures will trend cooler the farther north you live. If you have any evening plans tomorrow, dress warmly! Temperatures will likely drop quickly into the mid to upper 30s by 7-8 PM. I would recommend bringing the pets inside tomorrow evening.

Dry Weekend: The upcoming weekend is looking dry and quiet. We’ll likely start the weekend off with freezing temperatures Saturday morning. We are forecasting lows in the mid to upper 20s. We’ll likely see plenty of sunshine early Saturday morning, but clouds will likely increase during the afternoon and evening hours. I’ll call Saturday a partly cloudy sky with highs in the mid 50s. Saturday evening will likely become mostly cloudy. Sunday morning will likely start out mostly cloudy with lows in the mid to upper 30s. Cloud cover will likely decrease Sunday afternoon giving way to a partly cloudy sky. Highs Sunday will end up warmer with most of us in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Dry Start to Next Week: Next Monday and most of Tuesday will likely end up dry across Central Alabama. We should see plenty of sunshine Monday with clouds returning next Tuesday. Temperatures next week are trending well above average with highs in the mid to upper 60s and overnight lows in the 40s and 50s. The timing for our next chance for rain next week remains tricky. The European model shows rain developing on Tuesday evening with the bulk of rain and storms moving in next Wednesday. The GFS model is significantly slower with rain arriving next Thursday and Friday. With temperatures well above average, we will have to monitor the potential for strong storms next week, but confidence is low at this point in time due to the uncertainty of the overall setup. Once we have higher confidence on the forecast, we will let you know. I would plan for wetter conditions next Wednesday through Friday. We will likely dry out next weekend.

