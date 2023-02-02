The end to ‘Amazon Smile’ means impacts for local non-profit

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Amazon’s charity program, Amazon Smile will come to an end on Feb 20.

The e-retailer launched the program in 2013. When shoppers bought their items through a certain link, Amazon donated 0.5% to a charity of the user’s choice.

The Learning Tree was one of over one million charities users could shop with. Erica Brown, the Resource Development Coordinator for the Learning Tree, said it wasn’t always about the monetary donation, but the thought of shoppers.

“Over the years it has added up. It may not be a whole lot in a quarter, but over the years it has added up. It’s been a nice thing. We just know over the years people have shopped for us,” said Brown.

Amazon announced it is ending the program because it hasn’t grown to create the impact it expected. Brown said the small donations over time have helped supply their residential facilities with basic needs such as food or hygiene products.

“It’s enough to donate a set of sheets for a child or something that they do not have that they need that others may take for granted at that time.”

The non-profit will celebrate its 40th anniversary in 2023 and will celebrate with various fundraising events. Brown hopes between increased ticket sales and donations, they will fill the gaps that Amazon Smile filled previously.

The Learning Tree also plans to make an Amazon Wishlist where people can buy items online that will be delivered to their facilities.

