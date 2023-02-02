Dread River Distilling: Porchetta sandwich on homemade focaccia

Porchetta Sandwich on Homemade Focaccia

Recipe: Basil Pesto Aioli

PESTO:

2 C packed basil leaves

3/4 C packed spinach leaves

5 ea. roasted garlic cloves

3/4 C. roasted garlic oil

1/2 C. grated parmesan

TT salt and pepper

Directions:

1. Combine basil, spinach, and garlic in food processor. Pulse until coarsely chopped.

2. Turn food processor on and add oil continuously until fully incorporated.

3. Add parmesan and fully incorporate.

4. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

AIOLI:

5 ea. egg yolks

1 Tbl dijon mustard

1 Qt. blended oil (or vegetable oil)

water and/or vinegar for thinning out

TT Salt

Directions:

1. Place yolks and dijon in food processor (or mixer with a whisk attachment) and run until blended.

2. Slowly add oil to the egg mixture.

3. If mixture begins to thicken too much, then add a little liquid to thin out.

4. Once all of the oil is mixed in, season to taste with salt.

5. Finally, whisk pesto in with aioli until the flavor is perfect for you.

