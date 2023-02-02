LawCall
Authorities searching for Birmingham man missing since November

Jerry Wayne Barclays, Jr. has been missing since November when he told family he may be going...
Jerry Wayne Barclays, Jr. has been missing since November when he told family he may be going to Georgia.(Birmingham Police Department)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a man they say was last heard from in November.

Jerry Wayne Barclays, Jr. told family late last year that he may be going to Georgia. They say it is unusual for him to not have regular contact with his family.

He was reported missing on January 19.

Barclays is 49 years old, 6-foot-2 and 250 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

His last known location was at 1300 21st Way South.

Anyone with any information on Barclays’ whereabouts is asked to call the Birmingham Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at (205) 297-8413 or Crime Stoppers at (205) 254-7777.

