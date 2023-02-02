LawCall
2 disaster recovery centers to close, FEMA says

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 1:05 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two disaster recovery centers will close permanently this weekend, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Officials said the Wetumpka FEMA recovery center in Elmore County, as well as the Rockford center in Coosa County will close. The centers were opened following January’s severe weather outbreak that left multiple dead and devastation across central Alabama.

There are currently centers open in Autauga County, Hale County and two in Dallas County.

FEMA said other recovery centers can open as needed. To find a recovery center near you, click here.

For an accessible video on how to apply for assistance, click here. For information on Alabama’s disaster recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4684.

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

