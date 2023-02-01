Walker Co. school bus crashes, all students safe

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Walker County Schools Superintendent Dr. Dennis Willingham released a statement on Tuesday Jan. 31 about a school bush crash.

Dr. Willingham explained the students were all able to exit the bus through the emergency back door. He says that no one was injured.

The full statement reads the following:

“One of our buses was involved in an accident. Because our students were properly trained through bus evacuation drills, they and the bus driver safely exited out of the back of the bus.

I thank God that no one was injured and everyone is home safe.

I’m thankful to live in Walker County where many citizens stopped to make sure traffic was halted and the children were safe. I appreciate the quick response from the following fire departments:

Carbon Hill, Saragossa and Townley, as well as RPS and local and state law enforcement.

We are assessing the situation but the main thing now is the children are home and safe.”

