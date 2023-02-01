LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Video of Trump’s deposition released by New York attorney general

Video of a deposition interview with former President Donald Trump was released. (CNN, New York Attorney General's Office, POOL, GETTY IMAGES, Fox News)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 6:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The New York Attorney General’s Office on Tuesday released video of a deposition interview with former President Donald Trump.

The deposition, taken in August, was part of New York Attorney General Letitia James’ civil investigation into the Trump Organization.

After calling the investigation a “witch hunt,” Trump explained why he would refuse to answer questions.

Former President Donald Trump gives a deposition statement. (NEW YORK ATTORNEY GENERAL'S OFFICE)

“Anyone in my position not taking the Fifth Amendment would be a fool, an absolute fool. One statement or answer that is ever so slightly off, just ever so slightly by accident, by mistake, such as it was a sunny, beautiful day when actually it was slightly overcast, would be met by law enforcement,” Trump said.

James’ investigation resulted in a lawsuit she filed in September. It names Trump, some of his children and executives of his business as defendants.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ricky Smiley
Brandon Smiley, son of Birmingham native Rickey Smiley, passes away at 32
97 inmates will be released from Alabama prisons today
UPDATE: 97 inmates will be released from Alabama prisons Tuesday
Jessica Herb, 39.
Ashville HS guidance counselor arrested for sex act with student
Permit still needed to carry a gun in some situations
Firearm permits still needed in some situations in Alabama, even with new permitless carry law
Birmingham Police are investigating a homicide in the 4200 block of Fairmont Way.
Homicide under investigation in Birmingham

Latest News

Officers from multiple law enforcement agencies have been looking for Foster since a woman was...
Police: Man wanted in Oregon kidnapping spotted walking dog
Proposed entertainment center in Hoover
New bowling and entertainment center coming to Hoover
Rodney Wells, center, stepfather of Tyre Nichols, listens to speakers at a prayer gathering at...
GRAPHIC: Tyre Nichols’ family to address additional police discipline; Harris to attend funeral
The victim says before he was attacked, he recorded the driver of the Tesla allegedly try to...
Man, 36, charged in attacks on LA-area drivers’ vehicles
Proposed entertainment center in Hoover
Proposed entertainment center in Hoover