Tuscaloosa area schools honored for character building

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa City School System is once again getting recognition for character building in schools.

Seventy-three schools nationwide got a “2023 State School of Character” designation. Two of them are in the city of Tuscaloosa.

Oakdale Elementary School and Skyland Elementary School are being honored.

Staff at both schools have worked to make character building among students a daily routine. Words like determination, optimism, accountability and respect hang on the walls. Those reminders along with careful planning send the message about why character development is important and what those kids can accomplish with it.

Administrators believe it has a positive effect not just on discipline and academics but on lifelong outlooks.

“When you have a child that loves coming into the building, wants to be a part of the great things taking place in the schools, they’re going to be more amped into doing what is right in the building and what is in the community as well,” according to Jessica Constant with Tuscaloosa City Schools.

Tuscaloosa County Schools also confirmed that Northside Middle School also received the designation of a 2023 State School of Character.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.