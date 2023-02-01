LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Tuscaloosa area schools honored for character building

By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 6:59 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa City School System is once again getting recognition for character building in schools.

Seventy-three schools nationwide got a “2023 State School of Character” designation. Two of them are in the city of Tuscaloosa.

Oakdale Elementary School and Skyland Elementary School are being honored.

Staff at both schools have worked to make character building among students a daily routine. Words like determination, optimism, accountability and respect hang on the walls. Those reminders along with careful planning send the message about why character development is important and what those kids can accomplish with it.

Administrators believe it has a positive effect not just on discipline and academics but on lifelong outlooks.

“When you have a child that loves coming into the building, wants to be a part of the great things taking place in the schools, they’re going to be more amped into doing what is right in the building and what is in the community as well,” according to Jessica Constant with Tuscaloosa City Schools.

Tuscaloosa County Schools also confirmed that Northside Middle School also received the designation of a 2023 State School of Character.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

97 inmates will be released from Alabama prisons today
UPDATE: 97 inmates will be released from Alabama prisons Tuesday
Permit still needed to carry a gun in some situations
Firearm permits still needed in some situations in Alabama, even with new permitless carry law
Birmingham Police are investigating a homicide in the 4200 block of Fairmont Way.
Homicide under investigation in Birmingham
Anthony "Tony" Mitchell, 33.
Man arrested by Walker Co. Sheriff’s deputies dies in custody
The crash happened at Pinson Valley Parkway and Winewood Road.
Man, 33, killed in multi-vehicle crash on Pinson Valley Parkway

Latest News

Tuscaloosa schools honored for character building
Tuscaloosa schools honored for character building
The city of Birmingham has $81 million in extra tax dollars to put to use from a recent budget...
Birmingham neighborhood revitalization prioritized in $81 million surplus
It’s been over a year since historic flooding damaged homes and property in Hoover. One woman...
Flooding concerns force woman from home in Hoover
3 shot in Birmingham, including 2 children
Birmingham Police: 2 girls, 1 woman shot Tuesday night