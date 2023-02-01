Truckers join the fight against human trafficking

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuesday is the last day of Human Trafficking Awareness Month, but sadly this is a year-round issue.

That’s why the trucking industry is getting involved in the fight to end human trafficking.

The Alabama Trucking Association said truck drivers are on the same roads, parking at the same rest areas and fueling up at the same truck stops that human traffickers often use to sell their victims, and they say it’s only right they get involved.

President and CEO of the association, Mark Colson, said the trucking industry has prioritized this fight for years.

They’ve partnered with Truckers Against Trafficking, or TAT, to recruit trucking companies across the country to train their drivers to watch for, and more importantly, report suspicious activities to law enforcement.

Colson said more than 30,000 professional drivers in Alabama have taken in part in the trainings and with their help more than 1,500 victims in Alabama have been saved.

“I was ignorant to how pervasive this crime is and the victims that are caught in this cycle and once you’ve been educated about it, we’re left with a choice. The choice is simply action or inaction and thank God truckers are people of action and we’ve done that through Truckers Against Trafficking because they really are the eyes and the ears of the road,” Colson said.

Colson said if you ever witness any suspicious activity potentially related to human trafficking, call the human trafficking hotline at (888) 373-7888.

And if you are interested in learning more about TAT training for you, or your organization, contact Truckers Against Trafficking here.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.