Person arrested after car crashes into building in Leeds

LEEDS, Ala. (WBRC) - On Wednesday night, Feb. 1, a car crashed into the TA Services Inc. building in the 1400 block of 8th Street in Leeds.

Car crashes into building in Leeds (Chris Savage)

Police say one person is in custody.

No injuries were reported.

Please check back for details as we gather additional information.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.