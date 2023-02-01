LawCall
Person arrested after car crashes into building in Leeds

By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 5:48 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LEEDS, Ala. (WBRC) - On Wednesday night, Feb. 1, a car crashed into the TA Services Inc. building in the 1400 block of 8th Street in Leeds.

Police say one person is in custody.

No injuries were reported.

Please check back for details as we gather additional information.

