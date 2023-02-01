LawCall
New bowling and entertainment center coming to Hoover

By Aajene Robinson
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 7:33 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Folks in Hoover could be getting a new bowling and entertainment center.

Discussions are happening now to possibly bring in 810 Billiards and Bowling to the old Whole Foods on Highway 31. This could be the first 810 Billiards & Bowling location in the state of Alabama.

The franchise already exists in places like Myrtle Beach, Houston and Phoenix, and it offers more than just bowling lanes and billiard tables.

The company also features table tennis or shuffleboard as well as a sports bar restaurant.

I reached out to the City of Hoover to find out when you can expect this business to move in.

“The City of Hoover welcomes venues such as 810 Billiards & Bowling as we are always looking to grow entertainment opportunities for our residents and visitors. We look forward to future conversations and working with them.”

We’ll update you as the city and 810 Billiards and Bowling continue planning.

This development comes in addition to a signed lease on the old Sears space at the Riverchase Galleria.

