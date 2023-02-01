LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Nearly 300 elementary students training to run for a cause at 2023 Kids Mercedes Marathon

FOX6 News Now at 11
By Gillian Brooks
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 2:50 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORRIS, Ala. (WBRC) - Next weekend, nearly 300 Bryan Elementary School students will participate in the Kids Mercedes Marathon. Theses students will be running in honor of baby Brady Golden, a 5-month-old living with down syndrome and a member of The Bell Center.

Rebecca Recke is a P.E. teacher at Bryan Elementary. She said the students run once a week, but sometimes that motivation is hard to come by. So, her and a group of others worked together to find a “why” for the students to run. That’s when they connected with The Bell Center and found out Brady lived near the school.

“It really touched us that people have been so loving of Brady, caring of Brady and inclusive of Brady. We really want to promote as much inclusivity and love towards Brady and other children like him as possible,” said Brady’s mom, Lacey.

On Wednesday, the students who will be running with Brady’s picture on their shirts all got to meet the boy who inspired their running journey.

“It’s time like these where we see, not only is the world not that bad, but there is a bring future ahead of us and there’s a lot of love out there, look around you,” said Brady’s dad, David.

123movies free movie sites
google map embed responsive

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

97 inmates will be released from Alabama prisons today
UPDATE: 97 inmates will be released from Alabama prisons Tuesday
Permit still needed to carry a gun in some situations
Firearm permits still needed in some situations in Alabama, even with new permitless carry law
3 shot in Birmingham, including 2 children
Birmingham Police: 2 girls, 1 woman shot Tuesday night
Anthony "Tony" Mitchell, 33.
Man arrested by Walker Co. Sheriff’s deputies dies in custody
Birmingham Police are investigating a homicide in the 4200 block of Fairmont Way.
Homicide under investigation in Birmingham

Latest News

Hwy 280 Leak Repair
Major BWW project on Hwy. 280 to impact traffic
Helping storm victims with disabilities
FEMA reaches out to storm survivors with functional challenges in getting help in 8 counties
Source: WBRC video
1 killed in early morning fire
Source: WBRC video
Bryan Elementary students running for a reason