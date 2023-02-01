Nearly 300 elementary students training to run for a cause at 2023 Kids Mercedes Marathon

MORRIS, Ala. (WBRC) - Next weekend, nearly 300 Bryan Elementary School students will participate in the Kids Mercedes Marathon. Theses students will be running in honor of baby Brady Golden, a 5-month-old living with down syndrome and a member of The Bell Center.

Rebecca Recke is a P.E. teacher at Bryan Elementary. She said the students run once a week, but sometimes that motivation is hard to come by. So, her and a group of others worked together to find a “why” for the students to run. That’s when they connected with The Bell Center and found out Brady lived near the school.

“It really touched us that people have been so loving of Brady, caring of Brady and inclusive of Brady. We really want to promote as much inclusivity and love towards Brady and other children like him as possible,” said Brady’s mom, Lacey.

On Wednesday, the students who will be running with Brady’s picture on their shirts all got to meet the boy who inspired their running journey.

“It’s time like these where we see, not only is the world not that bad, but there is a bring future ahead of us and there’s a lot of love out there, look around you,” said Brady’s dad, David.

