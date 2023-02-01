LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Major BWW project on Hwy. 280 to impact traffic

Birmingham Water Works will undertake major repair project
Hwy 280 Leak Repair
Hwy 280 Leak Repair(WBRC FOX6 News)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 1:44 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Water Works announced a major repair project on Highway 280, near the Shades Mountain Filtration Treatment Plant that is set to begin Feb. 6.

The repair project is set to address the issue of a 36-inch main infrastructure pipe that has leaks in two sections passing through Highway 280 right of way.

Hwy 280 Leak Repair
Hwy 280 Leak Repair(WBRC FOX6 News)

The pipe is suspected to have begun leaking several weeks ago near the time of record low temperatures. BWW says there is no danger to the water pressure or water quality for customers in the service area.

Impacts on Daily Traffic

BWW is working with Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) officials to carefully plan the operation. The repair project is expected to take up to 20 days and will require one to two lanes of commuter traffic to be closed on Highway 280 eastbound adjacent to Rocky Ridge Road between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. each day during the construction period.

Hwy 280 Leak Repair
Hwy 280 Leak Repair(WBRC FOX6 News)

During the construction project, water will be diverted back into the basin system to be used in the treatment process.

Hwy 280 Leak Repair
Hwy 280 Leak Repair(WBRC FOX6 News)

More information will be shared as the project planning develops, which includes traffic rerouting and logistical access to the affected water breaks.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

BWWB approves projects to relieve Lake Purdy during droughts

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

97 inmates will be released from Alabama prisons today
UPDATE: 97 inmates will be released from Alabama prisons Tuesday
Permit still needed to carry a gun in some situations
Firearm permits still needed in some situations in Alabama, even with new permitless carry law
3 shot in Birmingham, including 2 children
Birmingham Police: 2 girls, 1 woman shot Tuesday night
Birmingham Police are investigating a homicide in the 4200 block of Fairmont Way.
Homicide under investigation in Birmingham
Anthony "Tony" Mitchell, 33.
Man arrested by Walker Co. Sheriff’s deputies dies in custody

Latest News

Helping storm victims with disabilities
FEMA reaches out to storm survivors with functional challenges in getting help in 8 counties
Source: WBRC video
1 killed in early morning fire
Source: WBRC video
Bryan Elementary students running for a reason
1 killed in Blount Co. house fire early Wednesday morning