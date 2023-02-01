Major BWW project on Hwy. 280 to impact traffic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Water Works announced a major repair project on Highway 280, near the Shades Mountain Filtration Treatment Plant that is set to begin Feb. 6.

The repair project is set to address the issue of a 36-inch main infrastructure pipe that has leaks in two sections passing through Highway 280 right of way.

Hwy 280 Leak Repair (WBRC FOX6 News)

The pipe is suspected to have begun leaking several weeks ago near the time of record low temperatures. BWW says there is no danger to the water pressure or water quality for customers in the service area.

Impacts on Daily Traffic

BWW is working with Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) officials to carefully plan the operation. The repair project is expected to take up to 20 days and will require one to two lanes of commuter traffic to be closed on Highway 280 eastbound adjacent to Rocky Ridge Road between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. each day during the construction period.

Hwy 280 Leak Repair (WBRC FOX6 News)

During the construction project, water will be diverted back into the basin system to be used in the treatment process.

“We know this will be an inconvenience to commuters during the February project,” said Birmingham Water Works Assistant General Manager Derrick Murphy. “We appreciate the close collaboration with ALDOT which is critical to minimizing the inconvenience and the expediting of this challenging project.”

Hwy 280 Leak Repair (WBRC FOX6 News)

More information will be shared as the project planning develops, which includes traffic rerouting and logistical access to the affected water breaks.

