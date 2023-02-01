LawCall
Hero Doughnuts: King Cake

By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 1:54 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Roll brioche dough flat & top with cinnamon sugar mixer & butter.

Roll dough tightly into a cinnamon roll spiral & braid into the king cake shape. Let proof (rise).

Once risen, bake king cake & allow to cool. Glaze king cake with Hero Doughnuts signature vanilla glaze & fill with house-made milk jam.

Decorate the king cake with cream cheese frosting, Mardi Gras sprinkles & a tiny plastic baby.

