Georgia man arrested for enticing minor in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Pleasant Grove police say a man was arrested for enticing a minor.

Police say Osiel Mendoza Guevara was arrested on Jan. 24 for enticing a minor child for immoral purposes.

Guevara traveled to Alabama from Georgia, and police believe he connected with the victim online.

He has since bonded out of jail on a $15,000 bond.

Authorities continue to investigate. Additional charges are possible.

