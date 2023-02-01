LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Georgia man arrested for enticing minor in Alabama

Osiel Mendoza Guevara.
Osiel Mendoza Guevara.(Source: Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 3:36 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Pleasant Grove police say a man was arrested for enticing a minor.

Police say Osiel Mendoza Guevara was arrested on Jan. 24 for enticing a minor child for immoral purposes.

Guevara traveled to Alabama from Georgia, and police believe he connected with the victim online.

He has since bonded out of jail on a $15,000 bond.

Authorities continue to investigate. Additional charges are possible.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

97 inmates will be released from Alabama prisons today
UPDATE: 97 inmates will be released from Alabama prisons Tuesday
Permit still needed to carry a gun in some situations
Firearm permits still needed in some situations in Alabama, even with new permitless carry law
3 shot in Birmingham, including 2 children
Birmingham Police: 2 girls, 1 woman shot Tuesday night
Anthony "Tony" Mitchell, 33.
Man arrested by Walker Co. Sheriff’s deputies dies in custody
Birmingham Police are investigating a homicide in the 4200 block of Fairmont Way.
Homicide under investigation in Birmingham

Latest News

Nearly 300 Bryan elementary students will be running in honor of Brady Golden
Nearly 300 elementary students training to run for a cause at 2023 Kids Mercedes Marathon
Hwy 280 Leak Repair
Major BWW project on Hwy. 280 to impact traffic
Helping storm victims with disabilities
FEMA reaches out to storm survivors with functional challenges in getting help in 8 counties
Source: WBRC video
1 killed in early morning fire