Former Blount County Sheriff’s deputy accused of assaulting inmate during booking

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A former Sheriff’s deputy in Blount County was indicted by a grand jury last week and is facing multiple charges including assault.

Blount County Sheriff Mark Moon says he was alerted to the alleged assault of an inmate during the booking process back in December 2022.

Sheriff Moon says they reviewed the video, which he said showed 43-year-old Joseph Ray Snow potentially violating the department’s use of force policy.

That’s when Moon referred the investigation to the Alabama State Bureau of Investigation.

Sheriff Moon says Snow was placed on leave immediately and was fired soon thereafter.

The case was presented to a grand jury on January 25. That’s when Snow was indicted on a 2nd degree assault charge and a charge of failure of duty or violation of law by a guard.

As of February 1, Snow is free on bond.

