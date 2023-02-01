First Alert for morning fog/mist; Cloudy and mostly dry conditions Wednesday afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Wednesday! We start the month of February off just as we finished January: Cloudy and dreary. We saw some rain move through yesterday evening and into the overnight hours. Most of that rain is now in parts of Georgia and out of Alabama. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us cloudy and mostly dry. Isolated showers can’t be ruled out this morning. You may also encounter mist and drizzle during your morning commute. Patchy fog will be possible too. Drive carefully this morning because the roads will likely remain wet and slick. We have a variety of temperatures across Central Alabama thanks to a stalled cold front. The front is stalled right along the I-20/59 corridor. Areas like Marion, Winston, Walker, Fayette, and Cullman counties are starting the day in the mid to upper 30s. We are looking at temperatures in the low to mid 40s along I-20/59. Areas south and east of Birmingham are warmer with temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s. The good news about today’s forecast is that we’ll end up mostly dry today. Rain chance only at 20%. Any rain that falls today will end up light. We will likely remain cloudy today with temperatures climbing into the mid to upper 40s. You’ll definitely need the jacket and possibly a sweater today to remain warm. Winds will come from the north this afternoon at 5-10 mph. If you plan on being out this evening, we’ll hold on to a 20% chance for isolated showers. Rain chances may increase in west Alabama after 8 PM, so I would recommend grabbing an umbrella. Temperatures will likely hold steady or slightly cool into the low to mid 40s around 7-8 PM.

Next Big Thing: The big story this week is the likelihood of seeing a soaking rain Thursday. Showers will likely increase across west Alabama tonight into Thursday morning. We will likely start tomorrow morning off cloudy with temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Rain chance overnight around 60%. Rain will spread eastward across the state giving us a soaking rain by Thursday afternoon and evening. No thunderstorms are expected thanks to a stable air mass in place. It’s going to be a chilly rain tomorrow afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Winds will continue tomorrow from the north at 5-10 mph. We could see rainfall totals add up around 1-2 inches for all of Central Alabama. We will have to monitor a low chance for possible flooding tomorrow. With all of the recent rainfall, it wouldn’t surprise me if we had a few issues across the area. Just remember to never drive through flooded areas. Turn around, don’t drown. The rain will likely continue Thursday evening and should push to the southeast and out of our area by Thursday night into early Friday morning.

Sunshine Returns Friday: If you are hoping to get some Vitamin D in your life, Friday is your day! We’ll likely start Friday morning off mostly cloudy with temperatures in the mid 30s. A shower or two can’t be ruled out before 7 AM, but we’ll end up dry for most of Friday. Cloud cover is forecast to decrease across Central Alabama Friday morning giving way to a sunny sky in the afternoon hours. Temperatures Friday afternoon will remain chilly with highs in the mid to upper 40s. It’ll be a cool afternoon, but at least we finally get to enjoy sunshine and a blue sky. Enjoy!

Freezing Temperatures Expected Saturday Morning: I want to give you a first alert for freezing temperatures Friday night into Saturday morning. Make sure you bring your pets inside on Friday evening so they can stay warm. We are forecasting lows to dip into the mid to upper 20s across most of Central Alabama Saturday morning. The good news about Saturday is that we will remain dry and trend a little warmer in the afternoon hours. I think we’ll see a mostly sunny sky Saturday morning, but cloud cover will likely increase during the day Saturday. I would plan for a partly cloudy sky Saturday afternoon with highs in the mid 50s. By Saturday evening, we are forecasting a mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures are forecast to cool into the mid to upper 30s Sunday morning. Sunday afternoon will remain dry with a partly cloudy sky. Highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Next Week’s Forecast: The first half of next week is looking mostly dry with above average temperatures. I think we’ll stay dry on Monday and Tuesday with highs in the 60s. Our long-range models continue to show another system slowly developing to our west. The big question this far out in time is figuring out when this system will push eastward and impact our state. The European model is faster showing rain across our area next Wednesday into Thursday. The GFS model is slower with rain moving in Thursday into Friday. We’ll introduce rain chances for the second half of the week with temperatures remaining well above average. There’s a chance we could see below average temperatures next weekend- February 11-12, 2023.

