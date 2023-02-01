LawCall
FEMA reaches out to storm survivors with functional challenges in getting help in 8 counties

Helping storm victims with disabilities
By Bryan Henry
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 11:38 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WEST ALABAMA, Ala. (WBRC) - When we think of storm survivors we don’t often think about those with disabilities or those with functional challenges who need help. That adds a new layer of much-needed assistance for those struggling to get back on their feet since the January tornado in west Alabama. That’s why a FEMA leader will visit a few counties in the coming days to help those very people. When we talk about those with functional needs, we’re talking about those who may be pregnant...need sign language or someone who is in a wheelchair.

FEMA says early data suggests in the eight counties now included in that disaster declaration, about 18% of those storm survivors need a little more attention to get assistance because of their situation before the tornadoes. That’s why Sherman Gillums will visit five counties this weekend including Green County. Director Gillums brings a unique perspective to the situation.

Director Gillums says he’ll spend about five days in Dallas, Autauga and Greene Counties.

