FEMA reaches out to storm survivors with functional challenges in getting help in 8 counties

WEST ALABAMA, Ala. (WBRC) - When we think of storm survivors we don’t often think about those with disabilities or those with functional challenges who need help. That adds a new layer of much-needed assistance for those struggling to get back on their feet since the January tornado in west Alabama. That’s why a FEMA leader will visit a few counties in the coming days to help those very people. When we talk about those with functional needs, we’re talking about those who may be pregnant...need sign language or someone who is in a wheelchair.

FEMA says early data suggests in the eight counties now included in that disaster declaration, about 18% of those storm survivors need a little more attention to get assistance because of their situation before the tornadoes. That’s why Sherman Gillums will visit five counties this weekend including Green County. Director Gillums brings a unique perspective to the situation.

“I’m a person in a wheelchair. I want them to understand I bring the perspective to the individual we’re trying to help and a lot of times access to recovery centers may be an issue, access to a shelter. In this case there weren’t many shelters open but I take a look at the people who are there and then I’ll talk to people who are older and they may need somebody to come out and visit them. I want to talk to the disaster assistance team,” said FEMA Director Of Disability Integration & Coordination Sherman Gillums, Jr.

Director Gillums says he’ll spend about five days in Dallas, Autauga and Greene Counties.

