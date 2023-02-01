LawCall
Fat Tuesday: Zatarain’s Skillet Paella Recipe

By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Fat Tuesday is just around the corner! Here’s a Cajun recipe that’s sure to get you in the spirit.

Ingredients:

Instructions:

  • Bring water, sausage, tomatoes, onion and parsley to boil in large skillet. Stir in Rice Mix. Return to boil. Reduce heat to low; cover and simmer 15 minutes
  • Stir in shrimp and peas. Cover and cook 10 to 15 minutes longer or just until shrimp turn pink and rice is tender, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat. Let stand 5 minutes

