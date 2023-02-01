Fat Tuesday: Zatarain’s Skillet Paella Recipe
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Fat Tuesday is just around the corner! Here’s a Cajun recipe that’s sure to get you in the spirit.
Ingredients:
- 2 cups water
- 1/2 package Zatarain’s® Cajun Style Smoked Sausage, halved lengthwise and sliced 1/4-inch thick
- 1 can (14 1/2 ounces) diced tomatoes, undrained
- 1/2 cup chopped onion
- 1 teaspoon dried parsley flakes
- 1 package Zatarain’s® Yellow Rice Mix
- 1 pound large shrimp, peeled and deveined
- 1 cup frozen peas
Instructions:
- Bring water, sausage, tomatoes, onion and parsley to boil in large skillet. Stir in Rice Mix. Return to boil. Reduce heat to low; cover and simmer 15 minutes
- Stir in shrimp and peas. Cover and cook 10 to 15 minutes longer or just until shrimp turn pink and rice is tender, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat. Let stand 5 minutes
