Fat Tuesday: Zatarain’s Skillet Paella Recipe

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Fat Tuesday is just around the corner! Here’s a Cajun recipe that’s sure to get you in the spirit.

Ingredients:

2 cups water

1/2 package Zatarain’s® Cajun Style Smoked Sausage , halved lengthwise and sliced 1/4-inch thick

1 can (14 1/2 ounces) diced tomatoes, undrained

1/2 cup chopped onion

1 teaspoon dried parsley flakes

1 package Zatarain’s® Yellow Rice Mix

1 pound large shrimp, peeled and deveined

1 cup frozen peas

Instructions:

Bring water, sausage, tomatoes, onion and parsley to boil in large skillet. Stir in Rice Mix. Return to boil. Reduce heat to low; cover and simmer 15 minutes

Stir in shrimp and peas. Cover and cook 10 to 15 minutes longer or just until shrimp turn pink and rice is tender, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat. Let stand 5 minutes

